The second installment of my conversation with Richard Hanania about HBO’s Deadwood is now available. We cover the entirety of season 2:
My post on why scrapping standardized testing from college admissions is a mistake was republished at The Free Press:
Robin Hanson: How Global Elites Manufactured Stagnation and How We Escape (From The New World podcast)
On Availability Cascades by Marc Andreessen
The Tail End by Tim Urban (this one is worth revisiting every couple years)
The uncomfortable truths of Hag feminism By Ellen Pasternack
Will Goliath Blink? Charles Murray’s Continuing Assault on the Orthodoxy by Bo Winegard
Four Reasons Why Heterodox Academy Failed by Nathan Cofnas (and HxA’s response here)
After Colleges Accept You by Jeffrey Brenzel (worth reading for every ambitious college student)
“Almost nothing depends on exactly which strong college admits you. Everything depends on what you decide to do once you get to a strong college, and how well prepared you are to take advantage of the infinite opportunities you will find there.”
1. The most common reason single women say it is difficult to find a partner is that it's hard for them to find someone who meets their expectations and is looking for the same type of relationship as them. The most common reason single men say it is difficult to find a partner is that it's hard for them to approach people. (source). The vast majority of young males find asking someone out to be intimidating, even in an online context. But there’s a small percentage of men who are unperturbed by the possibility of rejection. Men who are confident, relatively uninhibited, and unafraid to approach, tend to be higher on Dark Triad personality traits. These guys (high Dark Triad/preference for casual sex) are unlikely to be looking for the same type of relationships as many of the women they are approaching. This may give rise to a situation where many women think most men have certain traits (narcissistic, promiscuous, etc.) when in fact these are merely the 10-20% of men who are willing to approach them.
2. Fifty-seven percent of Americans who own two homes consider themselves to be poorer than average; only 3% accurately put themselves in the top 2 deciles. Many respondents who were among the wealthiest in their country thought their incomes were below average. (source). Upper and upper-middle-class people with wealth dysmorphia is an underrated factor in the intra-elite anger roiling throughout the country. People in the top decile upset that they are not a member of the 1 percent.
3. A quarter of 16-year-olds in the U.S. had a driver’s license in 2017, a sharp decline from half in 1983. Even among adults in their early twenties, fewer are getting their licenses. Ninety-two percent of 20- to 24-year-olds were licensed drivers in 1983, compared with only 80% in 2017. (source).
As for the findings - number 1 - YES!!!! So true. It wasn't until I was in my 40's that I said "eff it! I am going to start asking men out." I put on my big girl panties & accepted that rejection is not the end of the world. I started taking the risk of making the first move. Following this, my love life did a 180: the men I got involved with were MUCH better human beings. As for the man I've been married to for 12 years, my soul mate and hero, he and I would never have gotten together if I hadn't initiated our first date. That went so well, I asked him out for a second date before we even left the cafe. He later told me he was planning on sending me an email asking me if I wanted a second date. I thought that was adorable.
Anyway, the best men are afraid to make the first move. And when men say they don't like it when women make the first move, they are lying; when a man is attracted to a woman & she makes the first move, he is THRILLED. And if he's not thrilled, he's an idiot. Who wants to date an idiot?
Another interesting piece. Thank You.
Thank you for recommending the Hag feminism article. I was lucky to have great Hag role models when I was younger, so I enjoy being a Hag (sung to the tune of "I enjoy being a girl" from Flower Drum Song).