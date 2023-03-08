The second installment of my conversation with Richard Hanania about HBO’s Deadwood is now available. We cover the entirety of season 2:

My post on why scrapping standardized testing from college admissions is a mistake was republished at The Free Press:

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. The most common reason single women say it is difficult to find a partner is that it's hard for them to find someone who meets their expectations and is looking for the same type of relationship as them. The most common reason single men say it is difficult to find a partner is that it's hard for them to approach people. (source). The vast majority of young males find asking someone out to be intimidating, even in an online context. But there’s a small percentage of men who are unperturbed by the possibility of rejection. Men who are confident, relatively uninhibited, and unafraid to approach, tend to be higher on Dark Triad personality traits. These guys (high Dark Triad/preference for casual sex) are unlikely to be looking for the same type of relationships as many of the women they are approaching. This may give rise to a situation where many women think most men have certain traits (narcissistic, promiscuous, etc.) when in fact these are merely the 10-20% of men who are willing to approach them.

2. Fifty-seven percent of Americans who own two homes consider themselves to be poorer than average; only 3% accurately put themselves in the top 2 deciles. Many respondents who were among the wealthiest in their country thought their incomes were below average. (source). Upper and upper-middle-class people with wealth dysmorphia is an underrated factor in the intra-elite anger roiling throughout the country. People in the top decile upset that they are not a member of the 1 percent.

3. A quarter of 16-year-olds in the U.S. had a driver’s license in 2017, a sharp decline from half in 1983. Even among adults in their early twenties, fewer are getting their licenses. Ninety-two percent of 20- to 24-year-olds were licensed drivers in 1983, compared with only 80% in 2017. (source).