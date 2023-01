Share

Tár (2022) is receiving rave reviews from film critics. So I decided to go see it over the weekend.

I’ve written before that I watch movies and TV shows to understand elites.

The plot of this movie has been more or less revealed in the headlines of prestige media. It’s a commentary on MeToo, cancel culture, the question of whether we can separate art from artist, and so on.

But fair warning, some spoilers ahead.