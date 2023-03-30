I recently spoke with Bridget Phetasy on her Walk-Ins Welcome podcast. One of my favorite conversations of the year so far.

1. Only one in ten college-educated mothers in the U.S. are unmarried compared with more than half of mothers who do not have a college degree. (source).

2. In the U.S., despite encompassing only 31 percent of the population, white males account for 70 percent of all suicides. (source).

3. Social circles have a “half-life” of roughly seven years. On average, every seven years, half of your friend group will be replaced by new individuals. Most people remain in touch with their old friends, but every few years about half tend to drift outside of our innermost circles. (source).

