I recently spoke with Bridget Phetasy on her Walk-Ins Welcome podcast. One of my favorite conversations of the year so far.
Also on Spotify and Apple Podcast.
“Time Trap” (2017). I watched this on flight earlier this week; the acting was uneven but the mystery and concept more than made up for it. Very good low-budget sci fi.
If You Have Writer's Block, Maybe You Should Stop Lying by Sasha Chapin
The Aftermath of Gray Divorce For Men, Women, and Their Adult Children by Kay Hymowitz
Free Will Is Real by Stuart T. Doyle
Understanding the Sex Binary by Colin Wright
‘Success Addicts’ Choose Being Special Over Being Happy by Arthur C. Brooks
Why So Many Elites Feel Like Losers by Freddie DeBoer
1. Only one in ten college-educated mothers in the U.S. are unmarried compared with more than half of mothers who do not have a college degree. (source).
2. In the U.S., despite encompassing only 31 percent of the population, white males account for 70 percent of all suicides. (source).
3. Social circles have a “half-life” of roughly seven years. On average, every seven years, half of your friend group will be replaced by new individuals. Most people remain in touch with their old friends, but every few years about half tend to drift outside of our innermost circles. (source).
