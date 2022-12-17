Share

I made this meme a few years ago in college.

It was for a short paper I wrote in a history seminar taught by John Lewis Gaddis. Students were instructed to compress what we had discussed, read, and learned into some kind of visual aid, such as “a metaphor – perhaps even a meme, that…must be sufficiently clear and captivating as to require no further explanation. Or, to put it in another way, you could make a cartoon or a caricature out of it.”

I used the Virgin/Chad meme, which at that point in 2017 had probably reached its peak popularity. My guess is that my octogenarian professor had never encountered it before. My essay discussed the meaning of my version of the meme. His feedback to me:

“Robert—

No two ways about it: this was brilliant. Just what I wanted, even though I couldn’t have explained it when I sent out this crazy assignment.”

I recently revisited this paper. After a making a few modifications, I figured I’d share it here.

The origin of this tongue-in-cheek meme dates to April 23rd, 2016. It is intended to be a caricature of two male archetypes: The gloomy nerd and the swaggering alpha male. But, in the hands of online pranksters, the meme has morphed. Playing on the contrast, humorous variations have emerged to poke fun at two ways of approaching an activity.

My adaptation of this meme contrasts two caricaturized approaches to forecasting and strategy. In Superforecasting, the social scientist Philip Tetlock describes his research indicating that experts, especially famous media pundits, often fail in their attempts to predict the future. The “Virgin Pundit” character on the left represents such an expert. And on the right-hand side, “Chad Superforecaster” represents a superforecaster.

Above each character, their IQ percentile is shown. Superforecasting cites research showing that brainpower alone is not enough to predict the future. Tetlock and his team found that superforecasters typically scored higher on intelligence tests than about 80 percent of the population. This is far from genius-level intellect. The 80th percentile on an IQ test is approximately 113, the equivalent of a typical college graduate. Additionally, Tetlock and his colleagues found that for strong forecasting ability, a commitment to belief-updating and self-improvement is three times more powerful than intelligence. The Chad Superforecaster, in terms of raw brainpower, falls short of the Virgin Pundit. Fortunately, The Chad Superforecaster is keenly aware of the shortcomings of the human mind. This makes him particularly successful.

In the meme, there are lines of text surrounding The Virgin Pundit meant to convey the “series of avoidable mistakes,” or cognitive biases, to which leaders might succumb. We are prone to cognitive biases. Taking these limitations into account is critical for prediction. Daniel Kahneman, who inspired much of Tetlock’s work on human judgment, has expressed concerns that “crucial decisions are made, today as thousands of years ago, in terms of the intuitive guesses and preferences of a few men in positions of authority.” Further, leaders who do not understand human limitations make it “quite likely that the fate of entire societies may be sealed by a series of avoidable mistakes committed by their leaders.” The themes of Superforecasting echo the concerns of Kahneman.

The meme characters resemble Isaiah Berlin’s fox and hedgehog.

In his classic essay (which some now play as an “intellectual’s party game”), Berlin popularized this animal dichotomy by riffing on a quote from the ancient Greek poet Archilochus:

“A fox knows many things, but a hedgehog knows one big thing.”

Berlin divides writers and thinkers into hedgehogs, who inflexibly view the world through a single overarching idea (e.g., Plato, Hegel, Marx) and foxes, who draw from multiple frameworks and experiences that are often contradictory (e.g., Aristotle, Shakespeare, Lincoln).

The Virgin Pundit resembles Isaiah Berlin’s hedgehog. He is certain of his worldview, and will bend the facts to fit his theory. The Chad Superforecaster is a fox. He rejects the illusion of certainty, and synthesizes information from a variety of sources.

He epitomizes the famous quote from F. Scott Fitzgerald:

“The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposing ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function.”

For what it’s worth, many people who are familiar with this quote are unaware that Fitzgerald’s next sentence is “One should, for example, be able to see that things are hopeless yet be determined to make them otherwise.”

Still, the meme goes beyond the fox/hedgehog dichotomy in one important way.

There is a discrepancy between what is described in Superforecasting and the apparent emotional states of the Pundit and the Superforecaster characters depicted in the meme.

The Pundit, so sure of himself, is gloomy. The Superforecaster, less assured, is jovial.

This is at odds with Tetlock’s findings indicating that individuals who are prone to hindsight bias and who tend to find special meaning in events are happier than those who reject the idea of fate.

Put differently, the traits that make a good superforecaster are traits that make one less likely to see meaning in the world, which in turn may dampen happiness. In Superforecasting, the authors bluntly ask:

“Is misery the price of accuracy? I don’t know. But this book is not about how to be happy. It’s about how to be accurate.”

The Virgin Pundit should, as a result of his flawed predictive powers and tendency toward certainty, be happier than The Chad Superforecaster. His problem, though, is that he misguidedly uses the same tool—his impressive intellect—to try to make sense of everything and make the world fit into a consistent and comprehensible pattern.

The Chad Superforecaster is accurate, but he is not unhappy. He is Zen-like. A theme from On Grand Strategy explains why.

Next to Chad Superforecaster’s face, the text reads “lightness of being.”

Machiavelli wrote The Prince shortly after his release from prison in 1513.

During his imprisonment, he was dropped at least six times by a rope tied to his wrists behind his back. Based on his personal experiences and his readings of history, Machiavelli produced enduring works. Despite his experiences, he had what the historian John Lewis Gaddis calls “lightness of being”:

“‘Lightness of being’…is the ability, if not to find the good in bad things, then at least to remain afloat among them, perhaps to swim or sail through them, possible even to take precautions that can keep you dry. It’s not to locate logic in misfortunes.”

The book goes on to describe how Machiavelli would “whistle the dark,” finding humor in the challenges and complexities of life. In a chapter titled “Souls and States,” Gaddis contrasts the theologian St. Augustine (a hedgehog) with Machiavelli (a fox).

Augustine had difficulty reconciling free will (a person must freely choose the faith in order to be redeemed) with a predetermined world (God is omniscient and omnipotent, and therefore knows in advance what will occur):

“Uneasy with these opposites, [Augustine] tried, but failed, on an epic scale, to reconcile them. Machiavelli, in contrast, is more relaxed. If God said free will, then he must have meant it. Isn’t it arrogant to try to constrain Him within the limits of reason?”

Augustine wanted things to make sense, to cohere into a logical pattern.

Machiavelli, though, was comfortable with contradictions.

In The Prince, Machiavelli wrote:

“God does not want to do everything…so as not to take free will from us and that part of the glory that falls to us.”

In his essay “The Originality of Machiavelli,” the philosopher Isaiah Berlin points out that rationality is an instrument, not an endpoint. He writes that “rationality and calculation can be applied only to means or subordinate ends.”

In other words, rationality is not an end in itself. Rather, it is a tool you can use to achieve any number of objectives. We can choose when to deploy our powers of rationality. And we can choose to refrain from applying it to areas where it is perhaps not best suited. Comfort with contradictions allows us to avoid despair.

In some ways, rationality can be self-defeating. If you are feeling joy, you can easily talk yourself out of it. You can change your mood by reasoning your way into misery.

But if you are feeling miserable, good luck trying to talk yourself out of it. It’s not so easy to change your mood by reasoning your way into happiness. It’s not impossible, but it is far more difficult than the reverse.

When rationality becomes entangled in every part of your life, happiness suffers. Does free will exist? Are we just mindless vehicles designed to carry our genes forward? Is love “real” or just a series of chemical interactions in your brain? Does it “make sense” to love your family (or your country) despite your connection being due to an accident of birth? If you start asking whether each and every one of your beliefs, decisions and actions are “rational” or whether they “make sense,” you are setting yourself up to be unhappy. Discussing marital disputes, Jordan Peterson has rhetorically asked, “Do you want to be right, or do you want to be happy?” This question could be applied to other areas of life beyond matrimonial conflicts.

Misery is the price of accuracy only if you fail to integrate lightness of being into your outlook. Lightness of being means learning to live with contradictions. Understand your aims, and use your powers of rationality appropriately.

Being happy, of course, entails being right some of the time. But being right all of the time is a recipe for sorrow.

Rationality is required for happiness. But too much rationality—questioning every single aspect of life and attempting to make it all fit into a consistent and coherent configuration—will give rise to a bleak mindset.

Depending on the situation you find yourself in, consider whether you want to be happy, or whether you want to be accurate.