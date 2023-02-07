The Last of Us, Evaluating Character, Children of Sperm Donors
Review of the new HBO show + links and recommendations
I reviewed the new HBO series The Last of Us in a new piece just published today:
You don’t have to have watched the show to understand the point I’m making about why this show is so popular.
Links and recommendations:
Andrew Huberman discusses how porn affects brain and behavior (h/t Bryan Robertson)
Why Is Everyone So Boring? by Robin Hanson
Conservatives are too keen on money to win the culture war by Janan Ganesh
This piece reminded me—I can count on one hand the number of conservatives I’ve met who have been part of a protest. My impression is conservatives (with some exceptions) think protests are stupid. In contrast, I’ve met many (many) left-wingers who enjoy protests. I met a guy who kept five picket signs in his apartment ready to go, one each for whatever protest he was attending in a given week.
Writers Shouldn't Talk by Becca Rothfeld
Reason To Believe by Steven Pinker
My 8 Best Techniques for Evaluating Character by Ted Gioia
Three interesting findings:
1. Among people in relationships, forty-five percent of women and 36% of men say they are certain their partner has been faithful. Forty-one percent of women and 28% of men say they are certain their partner has cheated. Fourteen percent of women and 36% of men say they are unsure if their partner has cheated. (source).
2. In the U.S., between the late 1960s and 2004, the proportion of first-year university students with an A average in high school rose from 18% to 48%, despite the fact that SAT scores had actually fallen. (source).
3. Study on children of sperm and egg donors finds that after controlling for genetic influence, only the mother’s education matters: the association between mother’s education and child test scores is significant and large, whereas the association between father’s education and child test scores is insignificant. (source). Relatedly, I’ve seen research indicating that (in nuclear families), when the mother and father follow two different religions, children are far more likely to follow the religion of the mother.
I don’t agree with the Financial Times article that conservatives are losing the culture war because they tend to pursue money over activism. The big money theses days is in the the accounts of liberal Democrats. Conservatives are losing the culture war because the American middle working class has been gutted and we are overwhelmed by immigrants culturally programmed toward collectivist values. The traditional binding character of Americans in general has been corrupted from the inside out. Only geographic isolation and filtering that tests the outcomes is gonna work. Florida as a utopia and California as a dystopia for example.
Is a younger Millennial I agree about the the pervasive feeling of lack of trust and shallow friendships. However, reaching out does really help and I think people forget that and the show the Last of Us shows that. I kind of had to do that when I moved to city where I knew no one and was on the other side of the country. Getting a cat ready helped too. I’m a first time pet owner and I relied on other people to guide me and I let people into my home to cat sit. Same thing when I put caution to the wind and bought a condo. I think that really did help make me feel closer to people. Sometimes I get discouraged, but this article reminds me that my efforts are in the right direction.