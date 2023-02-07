I reviewed the new HBO series The Last of Us in a new piece just published today:

You don’t have to have watched the show to understand the point I’m making about why this show is so popular.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Among people in relationships, forty-five percent of women and 36% of men say they are certain their partner has been faithful. Forty-one percent of women and 28% of men say they are certain their partner has cheated. Fourteen percent of women and 36% of men say they are unsure if their partner has cheated. (source).

2. In the U.S., between the late 1960s and 2004, the proportion of first-year university students with an A average in high school rose from 18% to 48%, despite the fact that SAT scores had actually fallen. (source).

3. Study on children of sperm and egg donors finds that after controlling for genetic influence, only the mother’s education matters: the association between mother’s education and child test scores is significant and large, whereas the association between father’s education and child test scores is insignificant. (source). Relatedly, I’ve seen research indicating that (in nuclear families), when the mother and father follow two different religions, children are far more likely to follow the religion of the mother.