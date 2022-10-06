I was recently a guest on Greg Ellis’s The Respondent podcast. Ellis works in Hollywood and I asked him about the “Dexter” memorabilia behind him. Turns out he was in season three along with the “Trinity Killer” played by John Lithgow, which many (including me) consider to be the best season of that series.

Tonight (October 6) at 5:30 p.m. EST, I’ll be at the University of North Carolina speaking on a panel for their Abbey Speaker series. The topic of discussion is “Intellectual Diversity in Higher Education.”

You can register to view the livestream of the event online here.

Study from Sweden finds that criminal offenders have more children than individuals never convicted of a criminal offense. The reproductive success of criminals was primarily explained by having children with several different partners. This echoes a finding from Britain indicating that the 10% most antisocial (a concept related to psychopathy) men are responsible for fathering 27% of the children. The researchers of the Swedish study suggest that “criminality appears to be adaptive in a contemporary industrialized country.” Twenty-five percent of universities produce about 80% of all tenure-track faculty. Of the top 20 universities, the first 10 produce 1.6-3.0 times more faculty than the second 10. (source). Relative to U.S. Millennial men, Gen X men are twice as likely to have served in the military, Boomers are five times more likely, and men from the Silent/Greatest Generation are 12 times more likely. (source):

