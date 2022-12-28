I recently appeared on The Roommates podcast, speaking with Hafeez Baoku:

Also on Spotify and Apple Podcast. You can also check out my first conversation with Hafeez last year here.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. The most common reason for suicide is relationship problems, accounting for 40% of suicides. After taking age, education, and income into account, divorced men are at nine times higher risk of suicide than divorced women. (source). This mirrors what I saw in the military—anecdotally, it seemed like relationship struggles, marital conflict, divorce, family breakdown, etc. accounted for more suicides and suicide attempts than combat deployments.

2. Controlling for IQ, vocational interests among teenagers were stronger predictors than personality ten years later for whether they are employed and how much they earn. “Realistic” (technical; engineering) and “Enterprising” (managerial; leadership) interests were the strongest positive predictors. (source). It seems that if people are really into something, their motivational drive outweighs their personality dispositions. The acclaimed novelist Vikram Seth has said that he wrote his masterpiece A Suitable Boy because he did not have enough conscientiousness to finish his economics Ph.D. at Stanford.

3. The four styles of humor and their purpose (source):