Three interesting findings:
1. The most common reason for suicide is relationship problems, accounting for 40% of suicides. After taking age, education, and income into account, divorced men are at nine times higher risk of suicide than divorced women. (source). This mirrors what I saw in the military—anecdotally, it seemed like relationship struggles, marital conflict, divorce, family breakdown, etc. accounted for more suicides and suicide attempts than combat deployments.
2. Controlling for IQ, vocational interests among teenagers were stronger predictors than personality ten years later for whether they are employed and how much they earn. “Realistic” (technical; engineering) and “Enterprising” (managerial; leadership) interests were the strongest positive predictors. (source). It seems that if people are really into something, their motivational drive outweighs their personality dispositions. The acclaimed novelist Vikram Seth has said that he wrote his masterpiece A Suitable Boy because he did not have enough conscientiousness to finish his economics Ph.D. at Stanford.
3. The four styles of humor and their purpose (source):
Affiliative: Cracking jokes; bantering to build bonds
Self-enhancing: Laughing at yourself or the absurdity of a situation to feel better
Aggressive: Sarcasm, teasing, ridicule to put others down
Self-defeating: Putting yourself down to get others to like you
Interesting on the relationship problem.
My family lost four close family members to suicide. First, my step-grandfather. Shot and killed his much younger wife and then himself in bed after she told him she inferred that she was unhappy and wanted to leave him for another younger man. My step-father found them in the morning. My step-sister at age 18 shot herself after being grounded after caught sneaking out her window at night to see an older boy that was really a bad kid… he later died of a drug overdose. She had tried sleeping pills before. My beloved brother in law who was a cop, married with two young kids. And then two years later his identical twin brother also married with two young kids. Both by self-inflicted gun shots. Both in their young 40s.
My sense of my two brother in laws was that their relationship with their wives was not healthy. Both of their wives were controlling. I tried to mentor them in taking back control, but they had let things get so bad that it just created conflict. They both confided in me that they wanted a divorce. I explained the financial consequences and that marriage counseling should be their first step. Unfortunately marriage counseling is largely a joke as it is done by a lot of man-hating females. And this appears to be want happened to both of them… emasculated and resigned to being controlled and miserable… they decided to end their lives instead. Interesting that both wives remarried after several years of grief, and their relationship with their new husbands is much better having learned terribly costly lessons.
However, after my brother in-laws both killed themselves we discovered that both had pre-Parkinson’s and one of the symptoms is depression. They were also drinking a lot of alcohol and this just added to their problem with depression. This leads me to think that there is a bio-mechanical contribution to the act of suicide. Regardless, it is generally a bad decision that is a permanent solution to temporary problems.
I really have struggled to understand suicide from the decision perspective. I have been very low at times in my life but the thought of ending my life has never entered my mind. I think the reason is that I always had at least one best friend… and for most of my adult life (since age 19) that has been my wife. However, today I have a serious and critical disease… one that will likely end my life early… and the symptoms and treatments are causing a steady, gradual decline in my typical quality of life… and for the first time I have let suicide enter my thinking. I doubt I would every go through with it, but if I do it would be for a rational cost-benefit tradeoff analysis. We just put our beloved dog of 15 years down for reasons of his health decline and related quality of life decline. It would be a rational decision for me.
What I say to people is to consider that with the Fermi Paradox it is statistically probable that we are the only life form in the universe that can contemplate life and death, and that we, either through a miracle of nature or God, we are given about four twenties on average in this dimension of existence… and thus it is a very, very short ride… and that the end will come fast enough so why expedite it? I tell them that “feeling” is our gift… even feeling bad or pain. We are lucky to experience life and death in a way that other animals cannot. The pain of broken relationships is an example. The pain of loneliness is an example. But they only need be temporary experiences… and they can in fact help us grow more resilient and thus happier if we decide to stick around to allow that to happen.
Keeping my own advice I need to see my experience with my disease as part of my life experience. I will likely just ride it until the natural end.
Just accept the ride until it is really over. Pain is part of the blessing of life, and we are never really prevented from seeking more joy in experience until our last breath.
“The most common reason for suicide is relationship problems”
I really wish this would be shared through education, this is the first time I heard this incredibly important information. At a time where cheating is facilitated by apps and swiping right, how can we be surprised by so many tragic suicides. Thanks for sharing.
The Maia Szalavitz article about addiction being more of a temporary condition rather than a chronic disease is also important. It also gives hope, lessens shame and gives understanding to those whose lives have been affected, either as users or family members.