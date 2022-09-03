I was recently appointed as a Commissioner of the Social Mobility Commission, an advisory role for the Department of Education. The aim of this position is to help “shape the social mobility agenda.”

During the interview process for the role earlier this year, the panel asked for a brief presentation on the following prompt:

What do you consider to be the biggest challenges for the Social Mobility Commission over the next three years, and how would you propose dealing with them?

Here is the transcript of my discussion: