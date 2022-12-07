The White Lotus, Love, Knowledge Gap
Recent podcasts + links and recommendations
I recently spoke with Richard Hanania about the new season of The White Lotus on HBO.
First installment (episodes 1-4):
Second installment (episodes 5-6):
Next week, Richard and I will discuss the White Lotus finale after it airs. I’ll also be joining to speak with Richard and Marc Andreessen about The Shield.
Links and recommendations:
I saw The Menu (2022) over the weekend; surprisingly good psychological thriller
The Decline of Higher Education by John M. Ellis
The Crushing Loneliness of the Girl Boss by Katherine Dee
The Type of Love That Makes People Happiest by Arthur C. Brooks
The Perils of Pessimism by Daniel W. Drezner
Is College Making Young People Less Patriotic? Our Research Says Yes by Clay Routledge and John Bitzan
Diagnosing our Decay (N.S. Lyons interview)
Stories As Religion by Robin Hanson
Three interesting findings:
1. Worldwide, women have less knowledge than men about politics and current affairs. The gender gap in knowledge is wider in countries that have done the most to promote gender equality. (source).
2. Communists in the Soviet Union eliminated Saturday and Sunday from the official calendar to destroy family bonds among the working class. Lenin’s widow, a Marxist, regarded Sunday family reunions as a good enough reason to abolish that day. (source).
3. For liberal-arts majors, prestige of the college has a major impact on future earnings expectations. But for fields like STEM, it largely doesn’t matter whether you go to a prestigious school or a low-priced one—expected earnings turn out the same. (source).
Lunch with Nathan Cofnas, the most recent target of the cancellation mob at Cambridge.
