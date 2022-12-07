I recently spoke with Richard Hanania about the new season of The White Lotus on HBO.

First installment (episodes 1-4):

Second installment (episodes 5-6):

Share

Give a gift subscription

Next week, Richard and I will discuss the White Lotus finale after it airs. I’ll also be joining to speak with Richard and Marc Andreessen about The Shield.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Worldwide, women have less knowledge than men about politics and current affairs. The gender gap in knowledge is wider in countries that have done the most to promote gender equality. (source).

2. Communists in the Soviet Union eliminated Saturday and Sunday from the official calendar to destroy family bonds among the working class. Lenin’s widow, a Marxist, regarded Sunday family reunions as a good enough reason to abolish that day. (source).

3. For liberal-arts majors, prestige of the college has a major impact on future earnings expectations. But for fields like STEM, it largely doesn’t matter whether you go to a prestigious school or a low-priced one—expected earnings turn out the same. (source).

Lunch with Nathan Cofnas, the most recent target of the cancellation mob at Cambridge.