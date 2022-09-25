Thinker Sculpture by Taiwanese artist Lee Kuang-Yu.

Share

Give a gift subscription

Readers of this Substack regularly share sharp and insightful comments, so I figured I’d share some highlights here.

An anonymous reader emailed me about my post “I Have Yet to Hear a Satisfactory Answer For Why Adults Care What Young People Think”:

“Two theories: -Dislocating technological change. Since about the 1960s, the technology people are surrounded with has been so radically different than in their youth, that the majority of people feel very insecure about it. The kid who can make their computer work has all the power. -Spread of bureaucracy (or “diagonal organizations”). You used to grow up and be “the man” in that your responsibility was generalized. A principal ran a school; teacher ran a classroom; a boss ran a company (or their part of it); a commander ran a military unit—with much wider latitude. They might have their had own boss giving left and right bounds—but generally, just one boss, who had his one boss, and onward until a decision as made—and became final. Now, they still have the authority on paper, but there are “stakeholders” everywhere. For each function like HR, diversity rules, IT policy, etc., there is often a committee that sets policy in that area, and “the man” has to follow their diktats. The committee isn’t the boss and generally has no other responsibility or even accountability. Sometimes a basket of rules comes wholesale from another organization like the Department of Education (think “Dear Colleague” letters). They cannot deviate very much. Being “the man” isn’t very fun anymore. In Air Force terms, O-6 and O-7 wing commanders are slaves to what some O-4 and O-5 staffers at the MAJCOM or Air Staff wrote in an instruction (and perhaps gave callously little care and consideration to—in contrast to what a good commander would have—just wanting to get the task finished and go home for the day). Even external actors are now well organized lobbies (ie., imitating an organ of the bureaucracy). It’s not single busybody donors who Yale is afraid of—it’s alumni associations with professional staff who do nothing all day to earn their paycheck but think about how to influence Yale. That didn’t exist in 1960. Even trade associations and other political NGOs were a fraction of their size. Political activism used to be something people did on the side as volunteer work—but now practically every issue has professionals dedicated to it. A religious baker who doesn’t want to bake a cake isn’t making a gay couple who earnestly wanted a cake angry—or even a cabal of local citizens who decided to be trolls and force a change—he is being set up by the staff of an organized activist corporation where the core are salaried professionals with a fiduciary duty to spend their donors’ money to influence government policy. Every time there is a school shooting or a black suspect is shot by a white cop, there are hundreds of people whose livelihood it is to get on a plane and parachute into the situation (on both sides of any well-contested issue). Some of these staff don’t even personally believe in their cause all that strongly—or even at all: it’s just the job they took. If drugs were ever legalized or the Israelis and Palestinians ever made peace, a lot of people in Washington would suddenly need to look for new jobs. It exploded after WWII (and to a lesser extent, the New Deal)—the first time the government got that big. Veterans took the bureaucracy mindset back to the private sector and civil society with them—and got its benefits (ability to run massive organizations; limit your own accountability for failure) and also the massive downsides. 1960 was around the time that generation really made it to the heights of formal influence. Every “kid” is a “stakeholder” now—or might be one next week.”

Jay Rollins:

“I've written about this generally on my own Substack, but to be explicit, the reason I ended up on drugs was, ultimately, a lack of adult role models with clear, consistent, and sane expectations when I was a child. The process of getting clear of the drugs began when I met and was taken up by a man to whom it would never have occurred to think of himself as an adolescent as opposed to an adult. Depriving kids of clear expectations does them a massive disservice. It leaves them vulnerable to abuse, in every possible form.”

Penny Adrian:

“I don't drink, smoke, or use drugs, and I was ridiculed for telling my teenage son that I did not want him to drink, smoke, or use drugs. People said, "That kid is going to rebel against you and drink more than anyone! He's going to use drugs the first chance he gets!" Well, my son is 23 now, and guess what? He doesn't drink, smoke, or use drugs. He never has, despite having friends with "cool" parents who are currently struggling with all of these issues. They turn to my son for support. It's abusive to treat our children like our "friends".”

Andrea:

“I exclusively watch Korean dramas. While this doesn’t make me an expert in Korean culture, they have a healthy respect for those who are older and strong sense of filial piety. The Korean language uses honorifics, and casual speech is reserved for those born in the same year as you or younger. The appearance of youth is highly valued there, but acting young is not. Adults often put an impetuous youth in his or her place, and in order for a youth to challenge the authority of an older adult, they must display competence, diligence, and exhibit success. Many dramas can act as an example of this, but the best example is most likely Itaewon Class, a story of a youth wronged by an older conglomerate CEO. In order to execute his revenge, he concocts a painful 15-year plan while in prison. In contrast, the entitled American college student has accomplished relatively little and spews his or her unchallenged beliefs and demands fidelity and surprisingly is granted this. I suspect a large part of this shift is social media because it allows for colleagues of the criticized professor or administrator to concur with the youthful accusations to elevate their own status. Shoddy news reporting more interested in narrative over facts perpetuates the spiral which is why we find ourselves in an illiberal rabbit hole.”

JonS:

“I’d suggest the centrality of sex (and particularly sport sex, divorced from marriage and childbearing) in post-60s culture as a possible reason for this. The importance of sex appeal is signalled as central to one’s status far more than wisdom, duty, competence etc., and there’s a particular halo around post-40s celebs who maintain a youthful physique and appearance. Boomers fear a recognition of old age and crave the approbation of the young as an implicit recognition that they remain in some sexually desirable, or at least sexually vital in some way.”

Frank Rowley:

“The Pampered children of the Shell Shocked greatest generation grew up in Beaver Cleaver land... great economy, two-parent households, Mom staying home 2 make lunch and send them off to school... their parents after defeating the Nazis and saving the world went straight to work on communism and building the world's economy. They also went to work on America and civil rights. Make no mistakes the boomers had nothing to do with the civil rights movement. All the legislation got passed by the greatest generation.. This Pampered do-nothing generation has squandered the greatest period of American prosperity and World prosperity in the history of mankind and now are getting old and want another chance”

Guttermouth comments on my post “Let a Hundred Flowers Bloom,” about communism and the artificial dialectic:

“In reading the sections of this essay that focus specifically on the trajectory of the Soviet Union, I can't help but wonder if the existence of the United States had the opposite effect on the USSR that we tend to ascribe: Typically, we learn in the West that the perpetual economic and military competition with the United States through the decades-long Cold War exhausted its resources, highlighted its inefficiencies and fatal flaws, placed its productivity under constant stress, which accelerated dissent and ultimately collapse. That the US "won" the Cold War, by nothing more than keeping the USSR in a constant state of existential crisis demanding overwork of a broken system. Reading this essay, one wonders if it would have crumbled much sooner if it did not have the US as an ideological rival against which to stabilize its ideological currents- because what else was the USSR if not the Communist bulwark against the capitalist edifice of the United States, its mirror image in all things, against which all good Soviets can at least agree upon?”

Frank Rowley on my conversation with Ethan Strauss about work from home:

“Really enjoyed the rambling back-and-forth of you two... it's refreshing to hear two obviously intelligent people explore contradictory ideas with uncertainty and honesty. 50% over educated elitist laptop class and 50% concerned sympathetic humanist... my only comment would be to remind the two of you that ninety-nine percent of what makes the world exist is not found in the digital space. It requires actual human beings using their hands on various material substrates to create the things that you consume and use on a daily basis up to and including the electricity that runs your computers.... work-from-home is an elitist fantasy... and just like tinder it ensnares those fundamentally incapable of receiving any benefit from it.”

Michael Stack comments on my Rich Friend Poor Friend post:

“In my years of drug abuse I spent a lot of time around poor people, and I realized just how much differently they live their lives. One experience in particular really shocked me. I was hanging around (likely waiting to score drugs) and I ran into some teenage kids. Somebody told them I had a job, and suddenly I turned into the most interesting person in the room. The kids were very surprised by this information, and asked me a lot of questions about how one goes and gets a job. It occurred to me that these kids didn't have a single role model in their life - all the adults they knew were drug-addicted losers; people looking for government handouts to finance their lives of doing nothing but drugs. Poverty is such a complex set of incentives, culture, and behavior.”

Robsy:

“This is such an interesting piece. We are upper middle class and my son is at a fancy, expensive private college on a nice scholarship majoring in Finance and doing really well. He now hangs out with kids from very wealthy families and I see the difference it makes. Perhaps the drive these handful of kids have is rare (there are a bunch of lazy wealthy kids of course) but the flock he flies with now really does affect his outlook. He was always insanely driven so he was already open to it, but now it’s positively reinforced and it has created a positive feedback loop. He learned to strive with music in a great, big, competitive public high school, having attained some big accomplishments but also had to quickly learn to deal with embarrassing public failures. These were absolutely vital in his development. The intrinsic drive to take a deep breath, hold your chin up, swallow your pride and eat the shit sandwich is key. It’s also an interesting feeling as an adult to think you’ve ‘made it’ and see your kid walking into a whole new world that you were previously blind to. I can see some parents holding their kid back out of sheer embarrassment or bitterness, especially if not upper middle class.”

Commenter Mike on my post about decision paralysis:

“My wife and I play a game where we each pick 3 movies we would be down to watch, put them on a numbered list, then roll a die. It's kind of silly, but it actually helps a lot making decisions.”

Zmflavius:

“I do something similar whenever I have to make a decision between two roughly equal options. To avoid analysis paralysis, I flip a coin, and (nominally) commit to taking whatever result comes up. However, *if I feel any doubt or misgiving at all* about the result that does come up, I (actually) commit to taking the other option. In this way, I short-circuit analysis paralysis by forcing a decision, but also don't ignore any deep internal misgivings that might be driving "analysis paralysis."”

Kathleen Sykes on my post about dating apps:

“I was talking to a friend recently who got out of a terrible relationship with a guy she met on Tinder, and we discussed a few things that app-dating doesn’t have that can really affect the outcome of a relationship. One of which was before the advent of online dating, you had the benefit of knowing peoples’ family and connections before you started dating. Another pain point for us was the break-neck speed with which dating happens. It seems if you started dating someone before the internet was invented, you’d have to take things at a slower pace and spend real time getting to know each other.”

Zmflavius on my post about status and money:

“Government agencies that have functions that they actually need to carry out - the military is a good example to start with - outsource a huge amount of the day to day work to contractors who work for places like Raytheon, Northrup Grumman, etc. A lot of these contractors are very well paid; often much more so than the government employees who supervise them. I have personally witnessed projects where there are something like 3 government employees or military officers in charge who are paid government money, and about a hundred contractors who are usually paid tech money. Sometimes this happens because the contractors bid on a contract and are effectively directly managing it but it even happens when the government is directly managing the project and the contractors are essentially "substitute government employees." My impression is that this happens precisely in an attempt to short-circuit the adverse selection phenomenon you describe. The tradeoff is that the contractors typically don't have fancy job titles and are explicitly barred from positions of actual power (ie anything other than doing work). It's not a good deal for the taxpayer, obviously. A contractor who is a substitute government employee is paid his actual worth, but also a healthy profit for the contracting company. The taxpayer has to pay much more for the same work an employee would be doing. But the government's employment incentives (seniority promotion especially) guarantee that they wouldn't be able to find someone to do that work who's competent to on a government salary.”

DWAnderson on my post The Happiness Lottery:

“One reason people tend to focus on government economic redistribution is that it is something the state can accomplish (albeit not without many unintended consequences). And because the government is an institution with coercive power it is an easy outlet for desires that something be done. Unfortunately these tendencies mean that there is far less focus on areas of life that would probably benefit us far more, e.g. developing relationships with the people we come into contact with, treating strangers decently, participating in building religious and civil institutions distinct from the government, spending time with family, working at or building a business which provides things of value to others. Despite its claims on GDP and media attention-- the vast majority of life is lived in spheres largely separate from what government does or doesn't do. It is for this reason that to the extent problems have solutions, they aren't likely to come from the realm of public policy-- despite being most people's first thought.”

Michael Stack on my post about young men:

“I have a YT channel under a different name, and it deals with video games. Sometimes people see me playing online under my YT channel name, and send me friend requests, and I generally accept them. I've been absolutely shocked by how many young guys do nothing all day but play video games. It doesn't matter what time of day I get on and play - these guys are around and start sending me messages, asking me to play video games with them.”

Thank you for all your astute comments—I really mean it. Grateful to have such thoughtful readers.