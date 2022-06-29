I recently appeared on the TRIGGERnometry podcast hosted by Konstantin Kisin and Francis Foster.

This was the first time I visited a studio to do a podcast.

I always anticipate I’ll be nervous before doing things like this. But once we started it was fine. On his podcast, the comedian Bill Burr has said that having a tough childhood has allowed him to mute his feelings. He observes that in some contexts this can be a benefit— when he first started doing standup comedy he could tamp down any anxiety and perform. But this can be detrimental, because it makes it harder to connect with others on an emotional level, including your friends, your romantic partners, and your kids. Good comedians are insightful observers of human nature.

The Dr. Drew Podcast. I always enjoy speaking with Dr. Drew, who I grew up listening to on Loveline in the early/mid 2000s. Check out our other conversations here and here.

Veteran Made podcast. The first time I’ve spoken at length about my experiences in the military on a podcast with another vet.

Top Gun: Maverick. I saw this in the theater. People in the audience ranged from little kids with their parents, to college students, all the way up to senior citizens. Everyone loved it. This movie felt wildly anachronistic in 2022. A straightforward feel-good movie about American heroes (no antiheroes or complex villains) that, according to Rotten Tomatoes, is beloved by both critics and general viewers.

On Writing by Stephen King. This is one of those books that many aspiring writers say they’ll get around to but never do. On Writing was instrumental in getting me to stop making excuses, sit down, and start writing my book.

Birth control, abortion, and out-of-wedlock births by George A. Akerlof and Janet L. Yellen Key quote: "Before the sexual revolution, women had less freedom, but men were expected to assume responsibility...By making childbirth the physical choice of the mother, the sexual revolution has made marriage and child support a social choice of the father."

Elite influence on policy by Martin Gilens and Benjamin I. Page Key quote: "When a policy is strongly opposed by the affluent but not opposed by the middle-class, that policy is adopted only 4% of the time. But when a policy is strongly opposed by the middle-class but not by the affluent, the policy is adopted 40% of the time."



