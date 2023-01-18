Share

Three interesting findings:

1. The basic masculinity archetype (source):

Must be a fighter and a winner

Must be a provider and protector

Must have mastery and control of one’s feelings at all times

This basic blueprint of masculinity can be seen across all cultures—albeit in varying forms—suggesting it is evolved and adaptive. In an interview, the lead author of the study stated that these findings imply that, “If you break any of those rules, you are not a man.”

2. Compared with teenagers in 1984, teenagers today are three times more likely to say they “never or hardly ever” read for fun (source).

3. In his 1960 book The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich, the American journalist and war correspondent William Shirer documented about his experiences living in Nazi Germany. Here he discusses “a scene which had not been witnessed in the Western world since the late Middle Ages” — a book burning ritual performed by thousands of indoctrinated university students.