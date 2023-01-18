Turing Test, Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir, Masculinity Archetype
Links and recommendations:
Deadwood on HBO. Back in 2010, a coworker in my unit told me to watch this show. Since then, many others have recommended it, including Marc Andreessen. I finally got around to finishing the first season this week, and it is superb. Richard and I just recorded a conversation yesterday covering the first season, which should be available soon.
Are the Kids All Right? Interview With a Millennial by Noam Shpancer
Stand By Your Man: The strange liaison of Sartre and Beauvoir by Louis Menand
A few years ago I took a course on continental philosophy and the fact that Simone de Beauvoir used her role as a high school teacher to procure underage girls for Sartre was never mentioned
The Struggle to Be Interesting is Real by James F. Richardson
ChatGPT Can Give You Superpowers…IF You Use It Wisely by Mark McNeilly
Smart fraction theory vindicated by Emil Kirkegaard
Can Stem Cell Meat Save the Planet? by Maria Stöhr
Estranged by Joshua Coleman
Three interesting findings:
1. The basic masculinity archetype (source):
Must be a fighter and a winner
Must be a provider and protector
Must have mastery and control of one’s feelings at all times
This basic blueprint of masculinity can be seen across all cultures—albeit in varying forms—suggesting it is evolved and adaptive. In an interview, the lead author of the study stated that these findings imply that, “If you break any of those rules, you are not a man.”
2. Compared with teenagers in 1984, teenagers today are three times more likely to say they “never or hardly ever” read for fun (source).
3. In his 1960 book The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich, the American journalist and war correspondent William Shirer documented about his experiences living in Nazi Germany. Here he discusses “a scene which had not been witnessed in the Western world since the late Middle Ages” — a book burning ritual performed by thousands of indoctrinated university students.
Those “basic masculinity archetypes” are “basic ALPHA male archetypes.” There are plenty of non-alpha makes, thank god, and they make out very well with (non-alpha?) women. (For a hilarious take on the survival and reproduction strategies of beta males, read Christopher Moore’s crazy novel “A Dirty Job.”) To those who want to be part of the Stacy and Chad or Barbie and Ken master race, more power to you (literally, alas). He who dies with the most toys … still dies.
thanks for the shout out! we all feel the struggle...