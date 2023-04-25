Understanding Jack Teixeira and the erosion of confidence in the U.S.
I have a new piece out at the Free Press about the Jack Teixeira story (the airman who recently leaked classified information) and how this relates to a broader decline in trust in the U.S. and its institutions. Read here:
Revealing my generation, I was there for the “Be All You Can Be” campaign. It didn’t affect me because my father, a 24 year Army Veteran (49-73), cornered me as I was graduating high school in 1976. “Promise me you won’t join the Army,” he demanded. He was completely disillusioned, deeply skeptical of the all volunteer force, not that he hadn’t seen many pitiful draftees. The futility of the army had dawned on him as he spent the last two years of his enlistment in Ansbach, Germany, attempting to restore order to a unit that was infested with drug dealers and addicts. On his first day at this post, he toured the barracks and found black lights and beaded partitions between bunks. Weed was everywhere, and the C.O. was just riding it out himself. My father was a regulation army type and immediately began trying to bring the unit back to readiness. For the last year before he took the Army’s hint that he should retire, he received death threats, had a fire extinguisher whistle by his head, had his car stolen and vandalized, and had to hide us kids out off post in Nurnberg. What the hell could possibly have led to this kind of situation?
This is much deeper than a marketing problem. The question you need to ask is this, “Why were appeals to higher ideals abandoned?” Because they couldn’t possibly work on a population already grown cynical. Viet-Nam provides both a useful case and the pivotal cause. The people of this country have not wanted war. They are tired of being tricked into through lies, deception, and propaganda. They have seen the prophetic warnings of Eisenhower about the military industrial complex fulfilled and have become cynical about our whole corruptocracy. The rule of untouchable bureaucrats has smothered us at home, while our formerly noble military embarrasses, humiliates, and shames us abroad with both its moral atrocities and its operational failures. Who can argue that Iraqis were better off as a whole before we helped them by killing them — more of them than Saddam ever imagined? Then we went to Afghanistan and continuously destroyed the Taliban as a rebel faction, and we kept on destroying them until we could finally leave them in charge.
People are sick of what we’ve been doing with our military. They are doubly sick of the CIA, and the whole spook apparatus. And I say fuck ‘em too. We no longer buy the myth that we are bombing the shit out of people to save them.
Your article is also disappointing because it sidesteps important information that these leaks revealed, whatever the motive of the leaker. Our government has become hyper-secretive not to protect our soldiers or do noble work, they are hyper-secretive to protect their reputations and the power that they leverage from the ignorance of the citizens. Do the people of this country not have a right to know where our forces are deployed? Damn right we do. Do we not have a right to know that, despite all the war propaganda, we think we are on the losing side militarily Not that either of this is news to anyone with a reasonable bullshit detector. It’s been apparent to me since I first heard it, that our cynical rulers are prepared to fight the Russians to the very last Ukrainian.
It's struck me as very bizarre that some people have been holding Teixeira as a folk hero when, in fact, there is zero evidence that he leaked any information in the service of some greater good. While I did not and do not agree with Snowden's leaks, it is clear from his activity that at minimum, his presented motive was to highlight alleged abuses of government power. It is potentially (though not necessarily and in practice only rarely) laudable to leak secret information you have been trusted with because you wish to call attention to alleged serious abuses.
Teixeira at no time has claimed to want to highlight and end government abuses. If that was his goal, there are numerous better methods (eg going to the media, or if they are untrustworthy, reliable independent journalists) which if intelligently done, could have transformed how USG operates. People who do this intelligently (as Teixeira did not) resist capture totally, as we saw in spades in the last administration.
In fact it's clear from Teixeira's activities that his primary (and only) motive was to circulate these materials among his small group of friends, that he became very alarmed when the materials circulated beyond said group, and that the only benefit these materials would have served in this group would have been to increase his clout in said group.
Clearly, Teixeira's only motivation, and his chief failing, was a narcissism which saw him violate the law, not for any higher purpose, but for no better reason than wanting to impress his friends.
There is nothing laudable about his actions, but even worse is that the Air Force took it on themselves to believe that a narcissistic and insecure young man was a good candidate for holding a Top Secret clearance and having access to sensitive information. I have known many early twenties junior enlisted who maintain access to classified information without leaking it; I do not think, as many have suggested, that his age or juniority are causal to his behavior—in fact, I am sure that he would be no different even if he had grown to be a 45 year old E-7. I cannot help but wonder if rather, as you described, a decline in the salience of patriotism, duty, and service to the nation, a selecting out of the patriotic for narcissistic moral failures deliberately pursued by the military, is the true source of the Jack Teixeiras of the world. By