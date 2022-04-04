This newsletter will largely adhere to the topics I usually write about: Human nature, psychology, social class, TV shows and movies, book reviews, social and political divisions, luxury beliefs, and more. I’ll also share book, article and video recommendations.

I started a newsletter in January of 2020, and I’m grateful to Substack for approaching me with the idea of moving to this platform.

I’ve committed to writing two posts per week. Most will be available to everyone. Though certain posts including discussion threads, Ask Me Anything threads, personal reflections, and other substantive posts will be limited to premium subscribers only. Premium subscribers will also be able to comment on posts.

I have a unique point of view.

I grew up in foster homes in California. After working as a busboy, a dishwasher, and supermarket bagger, I barely graduated high school. I joined the Air Force at the age of 17. Most of my enlistment was spent abroad, stationed in Europe and deployed in the Middle East.

Once described as “self-made” by the New York Times, I obtained a B.S. in Psychology from Yale and am now a doctoral candidate at Cambridge University, where I study as a Gates Cambridge Scholar. I have written for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and Quillette, among other outlets, and have appeared on several podcasts including Honestly with Bari Weiss, The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast, and Modern Wisdom with Chris Williamson.

I am perhaps most known for being the discoverer of "luxury beliefs," a term I coined to describe a new way of looking at the American status system.

In August of 2015, I was honorably discharged from the military. I still vividly recall having to deal with the VA bureaucracy to secure my GI Bill for college tuition.

In September, I started classes as an undergrad at Yale.

In October, I witnessed 1,000 student protestors unite to call for professors to be fired over an innocuous email. One of them subsequently stepped down from her position.

Maybe, I thought, that was just an American thing. But no.

In 2018, I moved across the pond to the University of Cambridge for graduate school. Six months later, Jordan Peterson was invited to be a research fellow on campus.

But he never came, because activists protested his presence on campus which led to his invitation being revoked.

Universities are a lot different from how I imagined.

I’ve already felt out of place in many educated circles because of my unusual background.

You are welcome to learn more about my early life here and here. My forthcoming memoir will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

