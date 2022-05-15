Here is a piece I wrote for the April 2020 issue of Psychology Today. This version hasn’t appeared anywhere online, so figured I’d share here.

I like the image they chose, using the Twitter icon to evoke Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds.

Since I wrote it, things have gotten worse. If I ever get cancelled, I can link this piece and say “I should have known better.”

Carson King was at a football game last fall and needed beer money.

The 24-year-old held up a sign that read “Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished,” along with his Venmo username. The sign was broadcast on ESPN and went viral. Eventually, he raised nearly $3 million. He bought one case of beer and donated the rest of the money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Aaron Calvin, a journalist from the Des Moines Register, profiled King for the newspaper. Calvin discovered that in 2012, King had tweeted two racist jokes. As a result, Anheuser-Busch and other companies that had aligned themselves with King by printing his name on their beer cans distanced themselves. People then poked around in Calvin’s past. They discovered that the journalist’s own past tweets included racism and homophobia. As a result, the Des Moines Register fired Calvin.

What began as a seemingly innocuous moment on TV ended with both men being “cancelled.”

Cancel culture refers to ending (or attempting to end) an individual’s career or prominence to hold them to account for immoral behavior. Driven primarily by young progressives, often through social media, cancel culture has attracted controversy since it swept into the national conversation.

In seeking to impose long overdue consequences for unacceptable behavior, cancel culture has sparked critical discussions about cultural norms and contributed to the downfall of serial predators such as Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Bill Cosby. It has given voice to those with no other way to hold powerful figures accountable.

But the phenomenon has elicited critiques as well. The swift and decisive nature of cancel culture can stifle debate, and some believe that dialogue is a more productive way to foster change. Others believe it has gone overboard, unleashing equal outrage against individuals who commit serious crimes and those with relatively minor missteps. Perhaps society should be more forgiving, allowing people to atone for past transgressions.

As the debate continues, it may be helpful to step back and examine the psychological forces that have created such a receptive environment for cancel culture. Identifying the tendencies and beliefs that fuel moral outrage may help us better understand this phenomenon.

1. Cancel culture may increase the perception of social status. Humans are wired to seek connection and belonging. The brain responds similarly to social rejection and physical pain, and it responds similarly to social pleasure and physical pleasure.

Equally powerful is the drive for social status. Sociometric status, or respect and admiration from one’s peers, may actually contribute more to well-being than socioeconomic status, according to research published in Psychological Science. If an activity will elevate the status of oneself or one’s group, people will do it.

2. Cancel culture may reduce the social status of others. One way to boost social status is to do something good. Doing something good requires effort and the possibility of failure. But another option exists: broadcasting the bad behavior of others. This method works because social status is relative. One person losing social rank is the same as another gaining it. If you’re a 6 on the social ladder, working up to a 9 is hard. Dragging a 9 down to a 3 is easier.

Additionally, people are slow to give moral praise for a good act and quick to assign moral blame for a bad one. The relative difficulty of doing something good and the prolonged waiting period to receive credit for it may be why cancel culture has flourished: It offers social rewards more quickly. Indeed, a recent study from Joshua B. Grubbs at Bowling Green State University and his colleagues shows that people engage in moral grandstanding to enhance their social rank. Moral grandstanding means seeking status or elevating oneself by projecting an image of moral righteousness. Pointing out the flaws of an individual or of society demonstrates one’s own moral credentials.

3. Cancel culture may demonstrate commitment to community. Evolutionary psychologist David Buss has written that “when times are good, fair-weather friends and true friends act alike. Modern living creates a paradox. We live in an environment safer than that inhabited by our ancestors. We suffer from a relative scarcity of events that allow us to distinguish true from fair-weather friends.” In the ancestral human environment, death was often around the corner, so people depended on one another. Humans survived through cooperation. Over time, we have come to experience deep fulfillment from such social solidarity.

But modern life is so comfortable that people are rarely presented with serious challenges to survival. Thus, people have fewer chances to prove themselves to their communities, which makes it harder to distinguish real and false friendships.

This is where cancel culture comes in. Expressing anger at someone who commits a moral infraction demonstrates commitment to a group, and uniting against a perpetrator demonstrates loyalty to the group’s values. Even if the group is unsuccessful at canceling someone, the failure presents additional opportunities for both status and bonding: What or who is preventing the target from being taken down? The group can unite around this question.

4. Cancel culture may be vulnerable to “concept creep.” Sometimes it’s whether an offender should be cancelled. For sexual predators, the case may be clear-cut, but for those who posted prejudiced tweets as a teen, the case is ambiguous. Yet many people are targeted for minor transgressions.

One component may be concept creep: as the world becomes safer, our definition of harm expands.

In a recent study led by David E. Levari of Harvard Business School, participants viewed a series of blue and purple dots on a screen. They then had to determine the color of each dot. In early trials, half of the dots were blue and half were purple. The experimenters gradually manipulated the dots so that more of them were purple. Participants then expanded their definition of “blue” and counted many of the purple dots as blue. They even managed to “find” blue dots in a sea of only purple.

But it’s not just dots. In a different version of the experiment, participants looked at faces with expressions ranging from neutral to threatening. As threatening faces appeared less often, participants began describing neutral faces as threatening. When people look for signals, they often broaden the definition so that more observations fit.

5. Cancel culture can force “adversaries” to reveal themselves. Broadcasting moral violations provokes many different people to respond. Some reveal themselves to be loyal to the movement, while others emerge as adversaries. When perpetrators commit transgressions that vary in severity—maybe they expressed an idea that has gone out of fashion or did something wrong in their youth—people will disagree about whether the person should be cancelled, which may be a valuable litmus test. Those who ask for evidence of the alleged wrongdoing, question the severity of the transgression, or debate the propriety of cancel culture, may reveal themselves to be unfaithful to the cause. Such disagreement allows group members to identify and unite around potential adversaries.

We crave social status, connection, and unity. But alongside the desire for social rewards, we also have evolved the ability to reason, reflect, and consider alternate futures. Using these abilities, we can be more mindful about how we respond to bad behavior.