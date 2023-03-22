Here’s my discussion of season 3 of HBO’s Deadwood with Richard Hanania. We also recently recorded a conversation about the Deadwood movie (2019), along with Marc Andreessen. Be sure to watch the movie before that conversation is released.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Having tattoos is associated with low impulse control. Interestingly, even the expressed intention to get a tattoo is associated with impulsivity and short-sightedness. (source).

2. 65 percent of Americans say that the most educated and successful people in America are more interested in serving themselves than in serving the common good. This opinion is held across the board—across age, gender, race, political party, and ideology. (source).

3. Harvard anthropologist Jane M. Murphy in 1976, describing how a remote Inuit tribe dealt with psychopathic males (source):