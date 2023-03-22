Word Games, Frictionless Existence, Psychopathic Males
Links and recommendations
Here’s my discussion of season 3 of HBO’s Deadwood with Richard Hanania. We also recently recorded a conversation about the Deadwood movie (2019), along with Marc Andreessen. Be sure to watch the movie before that conversation is released.
Links and recommendations:
Why does everybody lie about social mobility? by Peter Saunders
Evolutionary psychology for the tyro [novice] by Jerry Coyne
How to Play Games With Words. by Wokal Distance
The Illusion of a Frictionless Existence by Kat Rosenfield
How to outperform ChatGPT by Rory Sutherland
Men and Divorce by Joshua Coleman
Power Laws vs. Bell Curves by Adrian Gore
Follow me on Instagram here. The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories
Three interesting findings:
1. Having tattoos is associated with low impulse control. Interestingly, even the expressed intention to get a tattoo is associated with impulsivity and short-sightedness. (source).
2. 65 percent of Americans say that the most educated and successful people in America are more interested in serving themselves than in serving the common good. This opinion is held across the board—across age, gender, race, political party, and ideology. (source).
3. Harvard anthropologist Jane M. Murphy in 1976, describing how a remote Inuit tribe dealt with psychopathic males (source):
To receive new posts, access premium content, and support my work, consider becoming a free or premium member.
I have a son who lives near the Bering Strait who was born in Communist Romania. He won't read a research article, but I'm going to bring this up with him. His relationship with the Natives (both Yupik and Inupiat are in Nome) is mixed, and he notes differences among those who live in town and those who live in the villages.
As for tattoos, I would place a bet that it is also true for piercings, though the single ear piercing for girls is so culturally embedded over several generations that it may not show a measurable effect anymore. People find impulsivity attractive in some settings, and young men are good at identifying tells in young women, even if they haven't a clue how to take advantage of that knowledge.
I'll be back. This is another great list.
Psycho man, ungovernable man, what shall we do; Push them off the ice.
As for forms of government let fools contest : whatever’s best administered is best.
Alexander Pope and the Eskimos came to the same conclusion.