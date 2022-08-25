I recently spoke with Ethan Strauss on his House of Strauss podcast:

Listen now (88 min) | All hail returning HoS champion Rob Henderson, astute analyzer of human behavior. In this episode, we look at the Work From Home revolution’s massive impact on our lives, plus discuss Our Decade of Tinder. Some topics broached: Why Zoomer athletes got sad…

Also on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Links and recommendations:

"The highest-income 40 percent of households owe 60% of the outstanding education debt…The lowest-income 40% of households hold just under 20% of the outstanding debt."

Three interesting findings:

When two men have an argument on the street, the presence of a third person doubles the likelihood the encounter will escalate from a verbal altercation to one that involves violence. (source).

A few years ago some researchers dropped 17,000 wallets in random locations. Some wallets contained money ($100), some didn't. The study found that 46 percent of wallets with no money were returned, and 72 percent of wallets that contained $100 were returned. (source).