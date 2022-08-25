Work From Home, the Long Tail, Men on the Street
I recently spoke with Ethan Strauss on his House of Strauss podcast:
Links and recommendations:
Rory Sutherland (Vice Chairman of Ogilvy Group) on the Infinite Loops podcast with Jim O’Shaughnessy
Where Did the Long Tail Go? by Ted Gioia
What Happens When a Married Woman Goes on Tinder? by Kim Brooks
How Americans Forgot Communism by Mary Mycio
The Tom Wolfe Model by Michael Anton
The Striver’s Curse by Ari David Blaff
Who owes the most in student loans by Sandy Baum and Adam Looney
Key quote:
"The highest-income 40 percent of households owe 60% of the outstanding education debt…The lowest-income 40% of households hold just under 20% of the outstanding debt."
Three interesting findings:
When two men have an argument on the street, the presence of a third person doubles the likelihood the encounter will escalate from a verbal altercation to one that involves violence. (source).
A few years ago some researchers dropped 17,000 wallets in random locations. Some wallets contained money ($100), some didn't. The study found that 46 percent of wallets with no money were returned, and 72 percent of wallets that contained $100 were returned. (source).
Among heterosexual couples, when the man is less committed than the woman, they are no more likely to break up than when both are equally committed. But when the woman is less committed than the man, they are much more likely to split. (source):
Really enjoyed the rambling back-and-forth of you two... it's refreshing to hear two obviously intelligent people explore contradictory ideas with uncertainty and honesty. 50% over educated elitist laptop class and 50% concerned sympathetic humanist... my only comment would be to remind the two of you that ninety-nine percent of what makes the world exist is not found in the digital space. It requires actual human beings using their hands on various material substrates to create the things that you consume and use on a daily basis up to and including the electricity that runs your computers.... work-from-home is an elitist fantasy... and just like tinder it ensnares those fundamentally incapable of receiving any benefit from it.