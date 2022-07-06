Yellowjackets, Atheism, Friendship
My favorite new show + some recommendations
I recently discussed the first half of season 1 of the new Showtime series Yellowjackets with Richard Hanania. This is my favorite new show.
We were going to record a conversation about the second half of the season today. But I’m feeling unwell (COVID). Somehow avoided for more than two years, and it finally got me.
Anyway, the premise of Yellowjackets is basically “Lord of the Flies, but with girls instead of boys.” A high school soccer team crash lands in the Canadian wilderness. You then watch as the girls figure out how to survive. You see their social hierarchy shift as a consequence of their new environment.
Some have also compared it to Lost. I enjoyed the first couple of seasons of Lost. But stopped watching when I learned that the writers had no plan in mind for how to end it, and made it up as they went along.
According to the writers of Yellowjackets, they have the show mapped out well in advance.
One interesting aspect of the show is that one of the girls is a fundamentalist Christian. At the beginning of the first episode, her teammates mock her faith. After they are stranded, the others are more respectful of her religion and are more open to it. This is consistent with research indicating that suffering correlates with religious belief.
This is true across countries. Richer countries are less religious:
And it is true across U.S. states. Richer states are less religious:
Atheism is an indicator of comfort.
Some recommendations:
Born American, But in the Wrong Place by Peter W. Schramm
A touching account I re-read every few years. Razib Khan recently asked me for a Fourth of July reading recommendation (check out his list here), and I suggested this essay
Here are accounts of the University of Austin summer program from two of my fellow instructors:
Our universities need a revolution by Ayaan Hirsi Ali
UATX's Forbidden Courses Program: A Summary by Jacob Howland
I’ll share my reflections on the program soon
The reality of prostitution is not complex. It is simple by Rachel Moran. Illuminating essay on “sex work” and social class from a former prostitute
Friends: Understanding the Power of our Most Important Relationships by Robin Dunbar. Recently finished reading this fascinating book about the psychology of friendship (and romantic relationships).
A couple of short excerpts:
“Women preferred a lunchtime meal for meeting someone new but an evening meal for meeting up with an old friend or family member, while men tended to prefer evening meals for both."
"Although the presence of a non-depressed friend significantly reduced your chances of feeling depressed, a depressed friend was six times more likely to make you depressed than a happy friend was to make you happy.”
Premium membership is currently only $5/month or $50/year.
Tomorrow (7/7/2022) it will return to the usual $9/month or $79/year.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
No one who is remotely associated with real, actual prostitution is happy to have done it, or hope their daughter does it.
It is a bad world and there is very little nuance here. There is no modern culture on earth where this is good for women, girls, OR men and boys.
Richer countries and states are less religious and more diagnosed with depression and mental health problems.