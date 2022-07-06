I recently discussed the first half of season 1 of the new Showtime series Yellowjackets with Richard Hanania. This is my favorite new show.

We were going to record a conversation about the second half of the season today. But I’m feeling unwell (COVID). Somehow avoided for more than two years, and it finally got me.

Anyway, the premise of Yellowjackets is basically “Lord of the Flies, but with girls instead of boys.” A high school soccer team crash lands in the Canadian wilderness. You then watch as the girls figure out how to survive. You see their social hierarchy shift as a consequence of their new environment.

Some have also compared it to Lost. I enjoyed the first couple of seasons of Lost. But stopped watching when I learned that the writers had no plan in mind for how to end it, and made it up as they went along.

According to the writers of Yellowjackets, they have the show mapped out well in advance.

One interesting aspect of the show is that one of the girls is a fundamentalist Christian. At the beginning of the first episode, her teammates mock her faith. After they are stranded, the others are more respectful of her religion and are more open to it. This is consistent with research indicating that suffering correlates with religious belief.

This is true across countries. Richer countries are less religious:

And it is true across U.S. states. Richer states are less religious:

Atheism is an indicator of comfort.

